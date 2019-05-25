Tomlinson Furniture
Police vow to continue reducing burglaries

May 24, 2019
Andrel Harris
Police vow to continue their efforts to reduce burglaries.

2018 crime figures revealed there 324 reported cases of burglaries. That’s the lowest in nearly two decades. Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said while police are pleased with that progress. They won’t ease up on their hunt for burglars.

“We are always going to try and reduce offenses detect offenders and put the offenders in prison. There is always going to be a cycle of offenders coming out of prison and starts again and we have certainly seen that,” said Mr. Lansdown.

Mr. Lansdown says the role the public plays in helping to decrease burglaries is crucial. He said if you see something suspicious contact your local neighbourhood officer.

