Push for Cayman investment in Cannabis industry

The cannabis industry continues to grow globally.

It is projected to rake in billions by the end of next year.

Canex Cannabis is hosting a cannabis investment summit at the Westin on Thursday (23 May) which will explore the opportunities open to the Cayman Islands and those interested in tapping into the industry.

On Wednesday (22 May) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Douglas K. Gordon, founder of Canex, to discuss which areas of the cannabis industry would be best suited for Caymanian investment.

