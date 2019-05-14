Real estate, precious metals dealers must register by 29 May

The countdown is on for precious metals dealers and real estate agents to register and stay compliant with new anti-money laundering regulations.

The Department of Commerce and Investment hosted workshops last week. Attendees learned of key challenges for agents and dealers, and the importance of registration to remain on the right side of compliance.

“I must stress that being blacklisted is not an option, and so I am encouraging everyone to do so by the deadline of the 29th of this month,” said Commerce Minister Hon. Joey Hew.

Mr. Hew said the DCI can provide assistance for those who need it.

Failure to comply may result in administrative penalties.

The deadline to register is 29 May.

