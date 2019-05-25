Referendum triggered? CPR says they have the numbers

Cayman’s multi-million dollar cruise berthing project may face a vote as those pushing a referendum say they have the numbers.

Cruise Port Referendum Cayman said it has collected more than the 5200 signatures it says it needs to trigger a people’s initiated referendum.

The local grassroots group notified Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin of this latest development in a letter Friday (24 May).

Just this month government announced a fourth cruise line’s commitment to financing the project.

CPR’s Cayman Mario Rankin said the ball is in government’s court when it comes to the project.

“I personally would not advise the government to cease all negotiations and things and the reason being is because now we have to have a referendum and the referendum could very well go in favour of the government building the port. So we would not want to stop the process, when I say that, I would not sign any contracts,” said Mr. Rankin.

CPR is set to meet with the Elections Office on Tuesday (28 May) to discuss starting the referendum process.

Responding to CPR’s statement the Premier tells Cayman 27.

“The announcement is presumptuous and premature as the signatures have not been independently verified. This will have to be done by the elections office before the petition can be presented to the cabinet. Until that occurs, Government will not comment further,” the Premier said.

CPR Cayman Letter to Hon Premier McLaughlin May 24 2019

