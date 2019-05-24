Tomlinson Furniture
Environment News Politics

Residents raise concerns over proposed Beach Bay resort

May 23, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

Movement on the long-discussed Mandarin Oriental Resort in Beach Bay.

Planning officials met with residents in that area Wednesday (22 May) to discuss the project’s upcoming application before the Central Planning Authority. The project has been on the cards as far back as 2013. It was one of a number of initiatives aimed at pushing more development into the eastern districts, but Wednesday night some residents voiced their concerns as the project looms.

“The developer has actually proposed to have a mini roundabout on that Beach Bay Road. So you’re going to have a lot of traffic trying to get out, it’s going to add much more time on the commute to get to George Town, airport and Seven Mile plus we’ve got the residents going back and forth, it’s a country road not design for a hotel resort,” said Ms. Lindsay Parr.

Environmental concerns were also flagged by one resident.

“The impact of something of this size, it’s going to impact a lot of things, you have turtle nest on Beach Bay. If they have a hotel there with lights how is that going to affect the nesting behaviors?,” said resident Andrew Kronick.
Planning Director Haroon Pandohie told those living within 300 ft of the proposed resort that they will have till next week Monday (27 May) to file objections. We should point out that over the years this project has been touted by politicians to bring much-needed development and jobs to Bodden Town.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
%d bloggers like this: