Residents raise concerns over proposed Beach Bay resort

Movement on the long-discussed Mandarin Oriental Resort in Beach Bay.

Planning officials met with residents in that area Wednesday (22 May) to discuss the project’s upcoming application before the Central Planning Authority. The project has been on the cards as far back as 2013. It was one of a number of initiatives aimed at pushing more development into the eastern districts, but Wednesday night some residents voiced their concerns as the project looms.

“The developer has actually proposed to have a mini roundabout on that Beach Bay Road. So you’re going to have a lot of traffic trying to get out, it’s going to add much more time on the commute to get to George Town, airport and Seven Mile plus we’ve got the residents going back and forth, it’s a country road not design for a hotel resort,” said Ms. Lindsay Parr.

Environmental concerns were also flagged by one resident.

“The impact of something of this size, it’s going to impact a lot of things, you have turtle nest on Beach Bay. If they have a hotel there with lights how is that going to affect the nesting behaviors?,” said resident Andrew Kronick.

Planning Director Haroon Pandohie told those living within 300 ft of the proposed resort that they will have till next week Monday (27 May) to file objections. We should point out that over the years this project has been touted by politicians to bring much-needed development and jobs to Bodden Town.

