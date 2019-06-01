Romero freed of murder charge

Williams Issac Ebanks Romero walks free of a murder charge after the prosecution offers no evidence against him in the Grand Court on Friday (31 May).

Mr. Romero was charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm. The charges stem from last year’s Christmas morning shooting, during which 29-year-old Darrington Ebanks was gunned down.

Justice Roger Chapple asked prosecutor Gregory Welcome, what brought about the decision not to proceed with the trial on the eve of a Monday murder trial.

“Mr. Romero and the public deserve an explanation as to why the trial won’t go ahead,” said Justice Chapple.

“The matter was under review. The nexus between the defendant (Mr. Romero) and offences for which he was charged; the evidence and strength of evidence and other additional information could not be attained at the in the end,” said Mr. Welcome.

In essence, the prosecution’s case could not stand due to weak evidence. When disposing of the matter the prosecution requested the formal not guilty verdicts not be entered, but rather Mr. Romero be discharged.

Mr. Romero has been on remand at Northward Prison for the last 6 months.

