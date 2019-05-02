Rugby: Storm blow past Iguanas to claim Alex Alexander Memorial Cup

The Fidelity Cayman Storm on Saturday (27 April) beat the John Doak Tradeview Markets Iguanas to claim the 2019 Alex Alexander Memorial Cup.
In the day’s other game, the Queensgate Pigs Trotters rolled past the Advance Fire Buccaneers.
