Rugby: Storm blow past Iguanas to claim Alex Alexander Memorial Cup

May 2, 2019
Kevin Morales
The Fidelity Cayman Storm on Saturday (27 April) beat the John Doak Tradeview Markets Iguanas to claim the 2019 Alex Alexander Memorial Cup. 

In the day’s other game, the Queensgate Pigs Trotters rolled past the Advance Fire Buccaneers. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

