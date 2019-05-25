School scare as assault suspect scales fence

The incident prompted a lockdown at John Gray High School after the suspect in the attack scaled the perimetre fence to evade police capture.

Police said he was later found an address off Walkers Road. He was arrested on suspicion of Assault causing Actual Bodily Harm. The man remains in police custody.

Police, in a statement Friday night, said the incident started shortly after 1:00p.m. when officers responded to a report of an assault incident in the vicinity of Olympic Way, George Town, just outside of the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) and Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) campuses.

They said a woman was injured by a man she known. She sustained minor scrapes and lacerations, police said, reportedly caused by a knife.

She left the area in private vehicle. She was later interviewed by police and other relevant agencies.