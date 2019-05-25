School scare as assault suspect scales fence

A woman is injured during an attack Friday (24 May) afternoon near several schools off Walkers Road.
The incident prompted a lockdown at John Gray High School after the suspect in the attack scaled the perimetre fence to evade police capture.
She left the area in private vehicle. She was later interviewed by police and other relevant agencies.
An Education Ministry statement on the incident said the intruder was spotted by a member of staff who alerted senior team colleagues and security.
“A decision was made to implement a lock-down of the campus, which restrictsmovement of all students and staff until the campus is deemed safe. No contact was made with any of the students,” the statement added.
The Ministry said after the RCIPS gave senior staff approval for movement to staff and students “transitioned to their final lessons without any delay or disruption to learning.”
