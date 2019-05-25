Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

School scare as assault suspect scales fence

May 24, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A woman is injured during an attack Friday (24 May) afternoon near several schools off Walkers Road.

The incident prompted a lockdown at John Gray High School after the suspect in the attack scaled the perimetre fence to evade police capture.

Police said he was later found an address off Walkers Road. He was arrested on suspicion of Assault causing Actual Bodily Harm. The man remains in police custody.
Police, in a statement Friday night, said the incident started shortly after 1:00p.m. when officers responded to a report of an assault incident in the vicinity of Olympic Way, George Town, just outside of the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) and Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) campuses.
They said a woman was injured by a man she known. She sustained minor scrapes and lacerations, police said, reportedly caused by a knife.

She left the area in private vehicle. She was later interviewed by police and other relevant agencies.

The RCIPS said officers located the male suspect shortly afterwards on Olympic Way. He attempted to evade police by jumping a fence onto the John Gray campus.
Officers entered the campus and began searching for the suspect. Staff assisted in ensuring students remained inside their classes. It was soon determined that the suspect had left the location and the all-clear was given.

An Education Ministry statement on the incident said the intruder was spotted by a member of staff who alerted senior team colleagues and security.

“A decision was made to implement a lock-down of the campus, which restrictsmovement of all students and staff until the campus is deemed safe. No contact was made with any of the students,” the statement added.

The Ministry said after the RCIPS gave senior staff approval for movement to staff and students “transitioned to their final lessons without any delay or disruption to learning.”

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

