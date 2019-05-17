Squash: CINSA crowns new Junior National champions

The Cayman Islands National Squash Association (CINSA) crowned seven new junior champions at the South Sound Squash Club Wednesday (15 May) in the 2019 CINSA Junior National Championships.

The Boys Under-17 Finals saw 16-year old Nathan McLean square off against reigning Under-15 champion Jace Jervis. The three-time domestic age division champion Jervis was taken to a fifth set by McLean, winning 11-8 in the final frame to claim his fifth CINSA junior title all-time.

“Nathan played a great game, but I was able to use my technical and physical skills to win in the fifth,” Jervis told Cayman 27. “It is a great accomplishment to be a two age-division National Cayman Junior Champion this year.”

Jervis, 14, also won his second Under-15 title in a row defeating Neil McComb.

McLean was also on double duty Wednesday, playing in the Under-19 finals, losing to Pierre Terry. The 16-year old, who was slated for an exam Thursday, was positive in defeat.

“Jace is such a skilled and talented player,” McLean told Cayman 27. “I never thought I could push him to a five-game match. I was really pleased with my game today and it shows that my hard work and training is paying off.”

Brody McComb took the Under-13 title for the second year in a row, defeating Xavier Marshall.

In the Girls National Championships, 18-year old Kali McLean defeated Shaelah Henry to take the Girls Under-19 national title. Henry, who was last year’s Under-15 national champion, won her first Under-17 title defeating Jade Barnard. Barnard would take the Under-15 title defeating Lola Powers. David Hughes won the mixed Under-11 age division.

New CINSA National Coach Gabriel Martinez, who joined the programme just two months ago, was happy with his team’s progression.

“As a coach, I’m happy with the performance of our players,” Martinez told Cayman 27. “Some of them have improved a lot like Jace Jervis, Pierce Terry and Nicolas McCallum. Others like Nathan (McLean) and Shaelah (Henry) improved even more. It was a good tournament where I saw some points we will meet to work on.”

CINSA President Janet Sairsingh was also pleased with the development of Cayman’s squash nationals.

“I was pleased to see how well everyone played, and how much they’ve improved over last year. Nathan MacLean was awarded most improved for his strength and technique on court, as was Shaelah Henry. We thank Scott’s Equipment, who sponsored the championships.”

The CINSA Junior National team will head next to the Caribbean Amateur Squash Association (CASA) Championships in Trinidad & Tobago 13-21 July.

