Crime News

Stabbing victims remain hospitalised

May 6, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Two men are in custody and two remain hospitalized after a weekend stabbing in George Town.
It happened around 7.40 p.m. Saturday (4 May) on Edward Street near the George Town library.
One of the wounded men was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital from the scene.
The second victim turned up at the George Town Police Station seeking help.
He was also transported to the hospital.
The wounded men remain in stable condition. They sustained non-life threatening injuries.
A 52-year-old Bodden Town man and a 22-year-old George Town man remain in custody in connection with the incident.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

