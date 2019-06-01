Stamping out corruption

Cayman Island takes centre stage on the fight against corruption on Monday when the fifth installation kicks off.

Rosie Whittaker-Myles, tells Cayman 27, corruption is not unique to Cayman, it’s corrosive nature has the potential to eat away at any institution whether public or private. She believes the anti-corruption conference which is dedicated to shining the light on regional efforts to fight corruption is quite timely.

“There is always wrongdoing in every society. Cayman is not unique at all,” said Mrs Whittaker-Myles

Dr Roger Koranteng is the interim Head and Adviser of Public Sector Governance of the Commonwealth Secretariat. He researched combatting corruption across the world. He says when fought at a regional level the chances of success increases.

Dr Koranteng says, “If you have people in the same region, speak the same language, have the same idea if one of [them] is able to do it. The learning curve is shortened for the others to learn.”

Ms Whittaker Myles says cayman’s efforts in fighting corruption continues to grow.

She said, “Laws are in place now that certainly shines a light on what is acceptable in society and what is not acceptable in society any more.”

