Students make their mark in the 1st annual Rover Ruckus Robotic challenge

Cabinet Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart says introducing robotics to Caymanian students is a window into where the world is heading and students should seize that opportunity. Mr. McTaggart said he hopes students who took part in the Rover Ruckus robotics challenge will seize that opportunity to innovate.”Robotics is becoming so much more important to everything that we do in this world, in manufacturing, in surgeries just about everything you can think of, robotics is making an impact on. So it’s a great opportunity now for us to introduce it to our children to get them thinking in that direction,” said Mr. McTaggart.

Those like Cayman International School student Caylem Hill and his team are on the right track when it comes to moving innovation forward. They won the first round at the event on Saturday (11 May). “With our team, we went to Jamaica, in March. So we started to prepare way earlier than any of the other teams and I think this allowed us to get a lot more experience and a background on what could happen and so we overbuilt and pre-planned for every single scenario,” said Mr. Hill. Eight local schools competed in the event. Organizers said the aim was to encourage students to pursue more science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) subjects.

CIS and Cayman Prep & High School claimed the champion title. St. Ignatius Catholic School walked away with the Inspired Award for the team’s technical excellence and embodiment of the “Gracious Professionalism” that characterizes the spirit of competition throughout all FIRST programmes. The Innovation and Engineering Design Award went to Cayman International School for their innovative and creative robot design. John Gray High School received the Team Spirit Award for their extraordinary enthusiasm and commitment to teamwork throughout the competition.

The judging panel also chose to award Cayman Prep and High School the Judges’ Award for their unique efforts throughout the competition.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

