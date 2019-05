A 54-year-old man remains in custody Friday (3 May) on suspicion of burglary.

The North Side man is suspected of attempting to rob a mom of her handbag Wednesday (1 May) morning.

The incident happened at a house on Frank Sound Road.

The mom fought off the would-be robber after he entered the property. She received a minor scratch during the struggle.

Investigations continue.

