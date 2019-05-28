Swimming: ‘Lil John’ repeats as Butterfield Sea Swim winner

19-year-old ‘Lil’ John Bodden emerged from a pack of 134 swimmers to win the 17th Butterfield 800-metre Sea Swim held Saturday (25 May) at Governor’s Beach.

Returning from his freshman year at McKendree University, the six-plus footer repeated as winner of the annual race clocking in at nine minutes, 53 seconds. Liam Henry (10:06), Alex Dakers (10:07), Jake Bailey (10:16) and Stefano Bonati (10: 19) rounded out the top five.

“From beginning to end, I wanted to take it out pretty easy until the first time, and then give it as much as you could on the second turn and give it as much as you could,” Bodden told Cayman 27. “Overall, I think the swim is the best I could have done. It was fun to come out here and race, rather than to swim in the pool all the time.”

14-year old Raya Embury-Brown (10:25) finished as the top female for the second sea swim in a row finishing sixth overall.

“The race went good today,” Embury-Brown told Cayman 27. “I caught a good draft for the majority, as opposed to last time when I swam at my own. I got a sudden jolt of energy at the end because I felt someone touch me.”

Open water swimmers will compete next at the 27th Flowers One Mile Sea Swim held 15 June on Seven Mile Beach.

View the results from the 17th Butterfield 800-metre Sea Swim here .

