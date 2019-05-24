Tomlinson Furniture
Tackling sexualisation of boys

May 23, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Protection Starts Here working group calls on the community to help stop the sexualisation of boys.
It comes as photos of women gyrating on a young boy during carnival celebrations surfaced on social media over the weekend.
Those photos have since been removed.
But the team at the working group say such actions should not be accepted nor should it be condoned.
On Thursday (23 May) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Red Cross deputy director Carolina Ferreira to discuss the issue of the cultural sexualization of boys.

Read the Protection Starts Here working group statement:

The Sexualisation of Our Boys PSH PR

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

