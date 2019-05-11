Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Tennis: Cayman Cup returns to Grand Cayman

May 10, 2019
Jordan Armenise
After a one year hiatus, the Cayman Islands welcomes back its only International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament of the sports calendar as the Cayman Cup takes court 13-18 May at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

The ITF will hold an Under-18 men’s and women’s draw in both singles and doubles play, while the Central American & Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) will host an Under-14 draw for both boys and girls tennis players for just the second time in the tournament’s history.

“We expect a strong player field, and have world famous academies represented such as IMG, Every and Saddlebrook,” said Tournament Director Karl Hale.

15-year old Lauren Fullerton will be the only Cayman Islands player in the main draw of the tournament.

At noon Saturday (18 May), fans will be treated to a men’s doubles exhibition featuring two-time Wimbledon doubles champion and 12-time Grand Slam doubles winner Daniel Nestor of Canada.

“I look forward to my first visit to Grand Cayman,” said Mr. Nestor. “I love the Caribbean and am excited to play and do clinics for the local Caymanians.”

He’ll team up with Association of Tennis Players (ATP) former top-100 Jesse Witten of the United States against Cayman Islands amateur Callum Theaker and CITC pro Mica Koll.

“It’s going to be a great experience to be able to play in front of a home crowd against one of Canada’s top players,” said Theaker. “I hope everyone comes out and enjoy some great tennis and get to see some local talent at the same time.”

View the entire draw here.

 

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

