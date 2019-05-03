The Future of Crime in Cayman

New public order vehicles, an increased complement of officers and service-wide training to bolster police capabilities; are the key aspects of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s (RCIPS) plan for continued crime reduction.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the equipment, which was built for virtually any possible eventuality, has been ordered and should arrive in the Cayman Islands within the coming weeks.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (1 May) Commissioner Bryne said,” It’s more contingency planning, you could also call it [public order vechiles] operational support.”

The Commissioner said if the RCIPS is to provide modern policing, his officers will have to be trained to handle any circumstance.

“We will have people trained up in public order. It’s going to be a new competency inside the RCIPS. It’s a requirement of any modern police service that you would have a public order deployment ready to assist in searches, [and] going into areas where you have people congregated” said the Commissioner.

BACKGROUND

2018 RCIPS Crime Statistics, released on Wednesday (1 May) show overall crime fell by 4% when compared to 2017. The stats also show serious crimes decreased by 10%. Despite the decrease, the most severe crimes such as murders and robberies increased from 2 to 4 and from 30 to 40 respectively.

Along with the new vehicles, the RCIPS set to increase its complement of officers by 44 recruit graduates at the end of 2019. “Glad to say we have a number of female recruits in both classes.” said the Commissioner.

Commissioner Bryne and members of his top brass have consistently stressed that community policing is the bedrock of their crime prevention and reduction strategy. To this end, the RCIPS revamped and relaunched its community policing in 2017. They reopened police stations in the Eastern districts and has since increased the number of community police officers deployed at each station. Added to that push is strengthening community bonds which he said will play a crucial role for the RCIPS as they continue their mission to investigate and solve crimes, as well as, prevent them where possible.

