Three people are sent to hospital after coming into contact with jellyfish on Monday (27 May).

The Health Services Authority confirmed the incident.

They said the trio was brought to the Cayman Islands hospital Monday morning suffering from jellyfish stings.

They were treated and later released.

The incident happened in the North Sound.

We reached out to the Department of Environment on the incident.

They said a statement will be issued.

