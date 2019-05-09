Tomlinson Furniture
Business Culture Environment News Politics

Tourism Ministry goes on offensive over port deal rumours

May 8, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Government opens up on the controversial cruise berthing facility, saying there’s no deal yet to build the port.

The Tourism Ministry has gone on the offensive, addressing rumours that a deal has pretty much been inked.

The Ministry said the rumours on social media and radio talk shows are nothing more than gossip and untruths, and part of an ongoing misinformation campaign.

In a statement released Wednesday (8 May), Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell re-iterated that no deal has been entered.

“I addressed similar rumours in August of last year and they were as false then as they are now,” he said. “It’s unfortunate I have to address them again in response to persons who seem intent on derailing this project by any means possible.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: