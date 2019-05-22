Trio charged for handling stolen goods

A West Bay woman is among three people held for handling stolen items.

The trio was arrested on Friday (17 May).

Officers executed search warrants at their homes in George Town and West Bay.

The searches were connected to on-going investigations into burglary and handling stolen goods.

Police say the two men, ages 46 and 47 of George Town, and the woman were arrested based on the findings in those searches.

The 25-year-old-woman of West Bay was charged with five separate counts of Dishonest Handling of Stolen Goods.

The 46-year-old-man was charged with one count of Dishonest Handling of Stolen Goods, while the 47-year-old-man was charged with three separate counts of Dishonest Handling of Stolen Goods.

They were expected in court Tuesday (21 May).

