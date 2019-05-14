Two held in drug probe

Two Jamaican men remain on suspicion of conspiracy to import cocaine into the Cayman Islands.

Customs and Border Control leaders say the arrests were part of an investigation that led to the discovery of four lbs of cocaine at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

This happened in November and police made the arrests last week.

Officers also found a gun hidden in a kitchen appliance during a search at one of the suspect’s home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

