Crime News

Two officers hurt during arrest on Eastern Avenue

May 27, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
An early morning arrest turns violent for two police officers.
The incident happened on Eastern Avenue on Monday (27 May).
Police said the officers were dealing with an altercation between a man and a woman, both of whom are known to each other, when things got heated.
Officers attempted to arrest a 19-year-old George Town man on suspicion of assault, insulting the modesty of a woman, causing fear of provocation of violence and theft.

They said he became verbally and physically aggressive towards them.
The man resisted arrest. He damaged a watch that one of the officers was wearing.

He also injured the two officers in the process. He was later subdued.
The officers were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening-injuries and later released.

The man was further arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, damage to property and assaulting police.

He remained in custody Monday night.

 

