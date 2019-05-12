UK Gov’t rejects report calling for voting changes, same sex marriage in OTs

The United Kingdom Government has rejected contentious recommendations from the British Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee calling for the imposition of same sex marriages in Overseas Territories and changes to voting rights.
On Sunday (12 May) the Theresa May-led administration made it clear it was not prepared to intervene in domestic matters in its BOTs.
In its response, the UK government said same-sex marriages should be left for the territories to decide.
It said its relationship with the Overseas Territories is based on partnership and as “policy on marriage law is an area of devolved responsibility it should be for the territories to decide and legislate on.”
It pointed out that, as has been demonstrated by recent LGBT cases, “The Territories’ justice mechanisms and processes should be allowed the space to address these matters. We are working to encourage those Territories that have not put in place arrangements to recognise and protect same sex relationships, to do so, and continue to engage with all the Overseas Territories to ensure that their legislation is compliant with their international human rights obligations.”
“We have no plans to introduce an Order-in-Council on this issue,” the response stated.
The FAC report was released back in February.
It called for sweeping changes like voting rights for Britons, imposition of same-sex marriages and a return to the imposition of public beneficial ownership registers by 2020.
Last month, during a trip to the UK and Monaco Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin told UK legislators to keep out of local matters in the Cayman Islands. It was a refrain echoed by other BOT leaders on the heels of the FAC report.
The UK government said it had no intention to interfere with locally-determined franchise and representational arrangements.
Voting rights, immigration decisions are “primarily a matter for OT governments,” the response stated.
Premier McLaughlin welcomed the UK government’s response to the report on Sunday saying it’s “a clear-headed restatement of the fundamental principle of self-government that underpins the relationship between Cayman and the UK.”
“I am very pleased that the UK has clearly listened to the representations that I and other OT leaders have made. In the 21st Century, there can be no justification for people 5,000 miles away, most of whom have never even visited these Islands, thinking they know better than we do how we should run our own affairs,” he said in a statement.
The UK Government also said it will be sticking to its 2023 implementation deadline for beneficial ownership registers for BOTs resisting any acceleration of the timetable already set out.
Premier McLaughlin said, “While we in the Cayman Islands and others in the OTs will continue to resist the UK’s attempts to impose public registers upon us in the absence of a global standard, it is positive that the UK Government has pushed back on any suggestion that the current timetable should be accelerated,” he said.
He said the UK Government’s response “underlines their commitment to developing a positive and constructive relationship with the OT’s,” Mr. McLaughlin said.
He added that commitment has also been seen in the recent talks over the potential “Constitutional changes that we would like to put in place in order to clarify our relationship. Those negotiations are nearing a conclusion and I hope to be able to report back to the House and to the country shortly on what has been agreed.”
