UK Gov’t says no plans to make changes recommended by FAC report

No changes are planned for Overseas Territories when it comes to same-sex marriages and voting rights.

That’s the word from the UK government as it responds to the British Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

It said any changes relating to these issues will only be addressed by local lawmakers.

In February the committee proposed sweeping changes for Overseas Territories, like an Order-in-Council to impose same-sex marriages and giving voting rights to British residents.

It came at the close of an inquiry into the Future of the UK Overseas Territories relationship.

The committee’s report was met with widespread criticism here, as well as, in other Overseas Territories.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin has welcomed the UK Government’s position.

He said he was very pleased the UK clearly listened to the representations that he and other Overseas Territory leaders have made.

