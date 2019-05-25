Weather Services warns conditions are perfect for brush fires

National Weather Services Director General, John Tibbetts say sub-average rainfall coupled with hotter temperatures has produced perfect conditions for brush fires. This after several acres of brush land went up in flames during two fires this week.

“Our monthly average temperatures are running a bit higher and it’s a bit drier as well,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

During Wednesday’s (22 May) blaze, strong winds helped to serves as fuel for the fire. Pedro St. James maintenance staff Romel Ebanks tells Cayman 27 when he realized the severity of his fire he and several other staff members sprang into action to help save set of homes nearby.

“I was passing these apartments and I see the whole place is smoked out and I take a second look and I start to see the flames,” he said as he recalled the bush fire.

The fire decimated a large portion of land, thought to be several acres. Fire officers were able to extinguish the blaze after battling the flames for a little more than two hours. The cause of the fire is unknown, no injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

