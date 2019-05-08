West Bay Road businesses eye better profits with return to one day carnival

Better bottom lines are on the horizon for West Bay Road businesses, at least that’s what they are aiming for as they look ahead for the return of one carnival. Coming off this weekend’s (4 May) Batabano festival businesses said the registers were not ringing as much as they expected. Co-owner of the Lodge Douglas Cameron Jr. welcomes government’s decision to bring Cayman’s two carnivals together next year May.

It happens the second weekend in May.

“We’re looking forward to it being on one weekend next year. There’s no division amongst the people, as we all know, united we stand and that’s what we need to do together, to work together as one big festival, said Mr. Cameron. He said having two carnivals on the same day means more people and more business. “I think the crowds will be a bit bigger, and it will definitely have more business but it’s going to be more efficient in the sense of focusing everyone here on that. We can upper infrastructure, we can up our staff, we can be prepared for it,” said Mr. Cameron.

Pirates Den (PD’s) employee Alex Barlow said he has seen a difference since the two carnivals split back in 2016. “I definitely saw more sales from the carnival people on that one weekend. But for this year we had a very minimal in terms of previous years when they were all together,” said Mr. Barlow.

Board member of Party Animals Latina Young said the one carnival will mean better business for bands as well. “What is the benefit to the people and the experience, that we are offering to our masqueraders is what we are interested in as band leaders, and once we can elevate that experience, that’s what we are looking forward to with the two carnivals joining,” said Ms. Young.

