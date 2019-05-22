Whittaker acquitted of gun charges

A man facing gun charges is acquitted by a Grand Court jury.

On Tuesday (21 May) the 7 member panel returned their not guilty verdicts in favour of Matthew Whittaker.

He was charged with one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as, possession of an imitation firearm, and ammunition.

The prosecution alleged that Mr. Whittaker had the silver revolver outside Northward prison in May 2017.

In lieu of CCTV footage, the Crown depended on the evidence of a prison officer who said he saw Mr. Whittaker brandish the gun several times.

Mr. Whittaker denied the allegations. He said the claims were made out of bad blood between him and the officer.

The jury returned their verdicts after deliberating for nearly two hours.

