Whittaker acquitted of gun charges

May 21, 2019
Andrel Harris
A man facing gun charges is acquitted by a Grand Court jury.

On Tuesday (21 May) the 7 member panel returned their not guilty verdicts in favour of Matthew Whittaker.

He was charged with one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as, possession of an imitation firearm, and ammunition.

The prosecution alleged that Mr. Whittaker had the silver revolver outside Northward prison in May 2017.

In lieu of CCTV footage, the Crown depended on the evidence of a prison officer who said he saw Mr. Whittaker brandish the gun several times.

Mr. Whittaker denied the allegations. He said the claims were made out of bad blood between him and the officer.

The jury returned their verdicts after deliberating for nearly two hours.

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

