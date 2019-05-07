Woman in court for wounding

One woman is nursing stab wounds Monday (6 May) after a brawl outside a West Bay restaurant.

Another woman, Arthurlyn Ebanks, 49 of West Bay, is released on bail for allegedly causing the injury.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday (4 May.)

Police said two men and two women got into a fight outside a take-out restaurant on Birch Tree Hill Road. A police statement said one of the women left and went to her car.

They say the other woman followed her and allegedly assaulted her with a knife.

She then stabbed the woman in her hand.

The victim underwent surgery for her wound.

On Monday Ms. Ebanks appeared in court in connection with the incident.

She was charged with wounding with intent.

