Tomlinson Furniture
Environment News Politics

$20m roadworks budget set for the next 2 years

June 4, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Government has budgeted almost $20 million for road construction from now and into next year. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said the road projects include the East-West arterial from Newlands to Northward and Anton Bodden Drive. He also said additional fixes west of Hurley’s roundabout is in the plans.

“So we’re going to tackle both of those things simultaneously. The construction of the East-West arterial, as well as, fixing the roundabouts and widening the roads west of Grand Harbour, so that we get a better flow of traffic and alleviate the suffering that the people of the eastern districts endure every single morning of the work week,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The Premier said the roadworks will begin in the coming months.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: