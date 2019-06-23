23 collisions in five days: Police warning against drunk driving

A female motorcyclist and a driver remain on bail Tuesday (25 June) on suspicion of drunk driving and other offences.

They were detained last week in separate incidents.

It comes as the RCIPS records twenty-three motor vehicle collisions.

That’s between last Sunday (16 June) and last Thursday (20 June).

Superintendent of Uniform Operations Robert Graham said, “The level of inebriation we sometimes encounter when conducting enforcement operations or responding to accidents continues to be a concern.”

He urged drivers to do better.

“Drunk driving is a danger for all of us. If you see someone getting behind the wheel who shouldn’t be driving, alert someone or call the police. We all have a part to play to reduce dangers on our roads,” said Mr. Graham.

On Tuesday (18 June) a 21-year-old-woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of ganja, consumption of ganja, dangerous driving, driving without being licensed, driving without insurance and other traffic-related offenses.

The arrest took place sometime after 7:30 p.m., when an officer saw what appeared to be an illegal motorbike (a bike being ridden without lights or license plates) on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway heading into West Bay. The rider lost control and fell off the motorcycle in the vicinity of Peninsula Drive and was subsequently arrested and taken into custody. The woman refused to provide a breath test and was further arrested for refusing to provide a breath/urine/blood sample without reasonable cause. She has been bailed while investigations continue.

On Thursday (20 June) a 38-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after officers responded to a single vehicle collision at the Yacht Drive roundabout. Officers suspected that the man had consumed alcohol. He was taken into custody where a breath test was administered with a result of .226%, over double the legal limit. He was later bailed while investigations continue.

