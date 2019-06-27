27th Flowers Sea Swim set to gift Special Olympics up to $70,000

On the eve of the 27th Flowers One Mile Sea Swim, founder Frankie Flowers and organizers will gift this year’s funding recipient – Special Olympics Cayman Islands – with a tremendous boost for its athletes.

Speaking with Cayman 27 at the Flowers Sea Swim Gala Thursday (13 June) Mr. Flowers said the event is set to yield up to CI $70,000.

“It gives me a sense of pride,” said Mr. Flowers. “It goes to show what we can do if we all unite. It’s not just me, it’s the volunteers and the sponsors. My daughter and a few others looked and SOCI needs programmes. All the registration fees go to them. We’ve had 900 swimmers registered at $50, plus the Miss Penny Walk, the 3k and the 10k, all those fees add up. They get 100% of what we collect. I am just a spoke in the wheel that makes this possible.”

SOCI Chairman Adrian Lynch says the funds will go a long way in sending a large delegation to the 2021 World Summer Games in Sweden.

“We’re so fortunate for Special Olympics to be this year’s beneficiary,” said Mr. Lynch. “We’re going to work on our architecture like funding websites, training programmes for athletes. We’d like to travel to other events. There is so much opportunity for us to spend, but we want to build our programmes here, and maybe one day, Special Olympics could have plans of their own facility.”

The 27th Flowers One Mile Sea Swim begins Saturday (15 June) on Seven Mile Beach at the Ritz Carlton. The Flowers 3k and 10k swims begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Royal Palms.

(Photo: SOCI)

