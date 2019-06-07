A plea for help to feed Cayman’s seniors

At around 11 p.m. on any given weekday, volunteers are pouring into Meals on Wheels food kitchens across Cayman. Together they will serve up an impressive 230 hot meals over the course of an hour. In order to feed as many seniors as possible, each day Meals on Wheels must scrape the bottoms of their pots to stretch the food supplies.

The driving engine behind Cayman Islands Meals on Wheel is Robert Imperato and his team.

He tells Cayman 27 that although they serve hundreds of seniors each day many more go hungry.

“There is a waiting list of 80 people in the West Bay and more across the Island,” said Mr. Imperato.

Since 2013 Government has given meals on wheels $79,000 each year, and while that might sound like a lot Mr.Imperato said it isn’t enough to match the growing demand.

“We estimate if we know everybody off the waiting list and serve everybody we know, it would be about a half a million dollars,” he said.

Each year Meals on Wheels request more money to help them feed Cayman’s seniors, and each year the response is the same. Mr. Imperato said his team met with Government in spring this year.

He said, “Only 18 percent of our budget comes from the government, and we thought we made a very great case, and we were met with sorry again there’s just no room.”

He warned if the government doesn’t help them to clear the tab now, Cayman’s health bills could increase due to medical complications borne out of hunger.

