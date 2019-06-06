News

Appleby gives 2019 DG 5K $15,000 headstart

June 5, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Appleby gives the Deputy Governor’s 5k a $15,000 headstart. The sixth annual Deputy Governor’s (DG) 5k challenge is set to kick off  15 September in Cayman Brac and 29 September in Grand Cayman. This year’s three new charities chosen to benefit from the event focus on supporting the most vulnerable in the community and reducing stigma. “Last year we raise $89,000, and the challenge this year now is to hopefully exceed that. We think we have identified brilliant charities, that do some amazing work, the Alex Panton Foundation, the Special-Needs Foundation, and the Crisis Centre,” said Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson.

This year, the event aims to raise $70,000. All funds raised will be split between the three charities.

