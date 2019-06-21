Sports

Athletics: John Gray, 345 AC blaze a trail at 44th Northwest Classic

June 20, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Athletes from both John Gray High School and 345 Athletics Club hit the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Fla. 14-16 June for the 44th Northwest Track & Field Classic.

Competing for 345 AC was Levi Superville, Ava Hider, Wyatt Bodden and Victor Magalhaes, while John Gray High School was represented by James Crooks, Juan Pablo Valerio, Bryce Thompson, Daniqua Howell, Aron Chambers, Krystal Campbell, Joevonie Reid, Kiandra Edwards, Diondre Wright, Jordon Wright, Jaysean Seymour, Devonte Howell, Shevon Campbell, Sephauni Mangol, Destiny Williams, and Lori Murchison,

Personal bests for 345 included Hider in the 800-metres clocking two minutes, 33.83 seconds, good for fourth overall.

For John Gray, Crooks set a personal best in the 3000-metres clocking 9 minutes, 49.45 seconds, good for first overall. Devonte Howell took the sprint double in the Boys 13-14 with personal bests in both the 100 (11.56) and 200-metres (22.93). Diondre Wright’s time of 52.41 in the Boys 15-16 400-metres was also a personal best.

View all the results here.

 

