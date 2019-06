Two Bodden Town men, ages 37 and 39, and a 25-year old Jamaican national are arrested on suspicion of importing ganja.

It happened just after 12 Friday morning (28 June).

Police said officers on patrol noticed suspicious activity onshore in Prospect Point, in the vicinity of a beached white canoe.

The men were detained and several parcels containing what appeared to be ganja were found.

All three men are currently in police custody.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print