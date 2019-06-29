Sports

Boxing: AIBA stripped of Olympic status by IOC

June 28, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

According to media reports, the International Olympic Committee stripped boxing governing body AIBA of its Olympic status Wednesday (26 June) in light of the association’s reported $17 million dollars in debt.

With AIBA President Gafur Rakhimov linked to organized crime and currently under US sanctions federal sanctions, the IOC moved forward on its executive board’s recommendation from last month to suspend the governing body.

Rakhimov left his duties as AIBA President on an interim basis in March.

The IOC will now organize its own men’s and women’s qualifying and final tournaments for the 2020 Tokyo Games from January 2020 to March. AIBA will not receive revenue from the Toyko 2020 Games. The 2020 Olympics are set to feature eight weight classes for men and five for women.

Read the entire report here.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
Eclipze Generic
%d bloggers like this: