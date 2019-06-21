Bryce Merren returns to Cayman, awaits parole hearing

Caymanian businessman Gilroy Bryce Merren returns to the Cayman Islands.

He is now at Northward prison awaiting his parole hearing.

The 52-year-old businessman was serving a nine-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine in a Georgia jail.

He was arrested in March 2014 in Puerto Rico following a sting operation.

Mr. Merren arrived at Northward prison Wednesday night (19 June) night under the prison transfer treaty, which the Cayman Islands is a party to through the UK.

Mr. Merren became eligible for parole in March 2019 and will remain at Northward prison until a parole hearing date is set.

His family has been told the parole process could take a few months.

