Builder’s Expo this Saturday

June 28, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Cayman Islands Builders Expo kicks off Saturday (29 June) at the Arts & Recreation Centre in Camana Bay.
The annual event is free to the public and features companies that can make your building dreams come true.
You can connect with architects, contractors, and other industry businesses.
There will also be seminars to help you learn how to navigate the local building process.
The expo starts at 10 a.m.
Cayman 27 will bring you live coverage from the ARC from 10 a.m. to noon.

