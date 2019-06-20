CYDEC Conference 2019
News

Call to rethink the ‘roll-over’ policy

June 19, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

Cayman’s business community says it is time to revisit the immigration term limit policy, commonly referred to as the ‘roll-over policy’.

Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce economic forum on Wednesday (19 June) Chamber CEO Chris Kirkconnell said of the 110 businesses that responded to its survey more than three quarters voiced overwhelming support to take a closer look at the immigration term limit policy.

He said, “Whether you support the current system or not Chamber members want to reopen the discussion on the term limit policy, to determine whether it addresses the needs of our community or hampering business growth.”

Mr. Kirkconnell said businesses are calling for an alternative for people seeking to acquire citizenship to do so, as well as, an option for people to choose to opt out of pursuing citizenship and still allow them to remain in Cayman.

Sustainable development was another hot topic at the forum.
Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart expressed the need for continued sustainable economic growth.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
%d bloggers like this: