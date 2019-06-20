Call to rethink the ‘roll-over’ policy

Cayman’s business community says it is time to revisit the immigration term limit policy, commonly referred to as the ‘roll-over policy’.

Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce economic forum on Wednesday (19 June) Chamber CEO Chris Kirkconnell said of the 110 businesses that responded to its survey more than three quarters voiced overwhelming support to take a closer look at the immigration term limit policy.

He said, “Whether you support the current system or not Chamber members want to reopen the discussion on the term limit policy, to determine whether it addresses the needs of our community or hampering business growth.”

Mr. Kirkconnell said businesses are calling for an alternative for people seeking to acquire citizenship to do so, as well as, an option for people to choose to opt out of pursuing citizenship and still allow them to remain in Cayman.

Sustainable development was another hot topic at the forum.

Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart expressed the need for continued sustainable economic growth.

