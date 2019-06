Cayman 27 is aware of a message being circulated purporting to be a news alert about a potential power outage this week.

This message did not originate from Cayman 27 and is wholly inaccurate.

Additionally, the message is being sent with a link, we are advising that you do not click on it.

Any news alerts from Cayman 27 can be found on our official channels, i.e. our official website and our social media platforms.

