Cayman Dengue-free: 25 cases returned negative, one pending

Cayman continues to be dengue-free.

Public Health officials confirm so far there are no local or imported cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

Numbers shared with Cayman 27 show 26 cases were investigated for Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Public Health said 25 of those cases were negative.

One case remains pending.

There is no timeline on when this result will be released.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

