Cayman Islands team named for 18th Island Games

Local organizers announced the team that will represent the Cayman Islands Tuesday (18 June) for the 18th NatWest Island Games held 6-12 July in Gibraltar.

Looking to better a 10th place standing in 2017 and a medal count of seven gold, ten silver and eight bronze medals. Cayman will see 80 athletes compete in 12 sports over six days.

“I am pleased to announce the names of athletes who will be representing the Cayman Islands at the 2019 Island Games,” said Island Games Committee President Janet Sairsingh. “We have a strong team across the respective sports and we are expecting to medal in various sports.”

Athletics

Danielle Bailey

Kashief Dawkins

Brandon Williams

Jeavhon Jackson

Victor Magalhaes

Karim Murray

Michael Smikle

Louis Gordon

Carl Morgan

Derek Larner (Coach)

Patrick Harfield

Notes: Leading the way in 2017 with twelve of the country’s 25 medals, Cayman will see just two medalists return to the 2019 squad with 2017 gold and silver medal jumper Carl Morgan, as well as 400-metre hurdles bronze medal Jeavhon Jackson. Morgan, 33, holds the Island Games triple jump record of 15.68-metres from 2011. Also not returning are 2017 record breakers Alex Pascal, Jamal Walton, and reigning 100-metre champion Kemar Hyman.

Men Basketball

Samuel O’Garro

Shaad O’Garro

Davion Cotterell

Jake Whittaker

NiiAkwei General

Philip Webb

Joshua O’Garro

Tikko Moore

Juawon Ebanks

Arin Taylor

Kai Robinson

Joshua Dikau

Notes: After winning its first gold medal in Islands Games history, the Cayman Islands national men’s basketball team will aim to defend its title with eight of 12 returners in Gibraltar. Cayman defeated the 2019 host nation 82-80 in the men’s gold medal game.

Swimming

Elana Sinclair

Samantha Bailey

Alison Jackson

Avery Lambert

Jillian Crooks

Raya Embury-Brown

Kyra Rabess

Cole Morgan

John Bodden

Jordan Crooks

Notes: A group of relatively fresh faces will head to Gibraltar in 2019 for the Cayman Islands. Although none of Cayman’s 2017 medalists return such as double silver and double bronze medalist Lauren, and double bronze medalist Eddie Weber, Cayman should best their six medal performance in 2017 after another record breaking performance at the 34th CARIFTA Championships.

Beach Volleyball

Marissa Harrison

Ileann Powery

Jessica Wolfenden

Stefania Gandolfi

Richard Campbell

Nathan Dack

Notes: Looking to medal for the first time since 2015, the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation will send three of six former medalists to Gibraltar for the 2019 Islands Games. The team of Jessica Wolfenden and Stefania Gandolfi aim to medal for the second time after winning gold in Jersey in 2015. Wolfenden also won silver in 2013 alongside Cristin Alexander at the Island Games in Bermuda. Also returning to the sand is 2013 silver medalist Richard Campbell who teams with Nathan Dack. Ileann Powery

Shooting

Ales Cevela

Notes: After tying for the second-highest medal count at the 2017 Islands Games, Cayman’s sport shooters sending just one athlete to the games after a team of five won four silver and two bronze medals in Gotland. This year’s lone shooter Ales Cevela won silver alongside William Campney in both the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Open and Standard Team competition.

Women Basketball

Courtisha Ebanks

Hannah Parchment

Khailan O’Connor

Dionne Anglin

Yolanni Manzanares

Michal Segal

Neandra Forbes-Morgan

Stacey-Ann Kelly

Alicia Turner

Melissa Bridgemohan

Scimone Chin

The Cayman Islands national women’s team will look to medal for the first time since winning gold in 2005 after placing fourth in Gotland in 2017. In 2001, Cayman won gold in their inaugural appearance at the Islands Games on the Isle of Man. They followed with a bronze in Guernsey in 2003 and a second gold in 2005.

Squash

Cameron Stafford

Julian Jervis

Jake Kelly

Marlene West

Eilidh Bridgeman

Jade Pitcairn

Lara Conolly

Notes: The Cayman Islands National Squash Association will look to regain the magic of 2013 when it swept the team competition winning gold in men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles along with the team event. Medal hopefuls include Pan American Squash Championships silver medalists Marlene West and Cameron Stafford, as well as CAC Games medalists Eilidh Bridgeman and Jade Pitcairn.

Triathlon

Alyssa Dodson

Laura Hicks

Gabe Rabess

Patrick Harfield

The Cayman Islands triathletes will look to top an all-time best women’s silver and men’s bronze in the team event from 2001. Leading the way is the Cayman Islands top multisport athlete Patrick Harfield. The Portsmouth native is the three-time Cayman Islands Triathlon champion and course record holder, the reigning Cayman Islands Half-Marathon winner, the Mercuryman Triathlon amateur course record holder and the McGrath Tonner Duathlon course record holder.

Table Tennis

Donovan Nelson

Leigh Hipkins

Wayne Alexander

Wayne Haye

Mary Jane Visto

Isaacs Christine

Cycling

Michael Testori

Tennis

Callum Theaker

Daniel Reid

Bernard Nicolas De Villiers

Jake Booker

Oskar Bjuroe

Willow Wilkinson

Lauren Fullerton

Jade Wilkinson

Ilona Groark

Sailing

Rob Jackson

Will Jackson

In total, 24 islands will be participating in the games with Gibraltar playing host for the second time.

