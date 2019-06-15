Cayman Islands weather forecast: 14-16 June weekend

Synopsis
|
Isolated showers along with light to moderate southeast winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.
|
|
Isolated showers along with light to moderate southeast winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.
|
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.