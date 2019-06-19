CYDEC Conference 2019
News

Cayman Islands weather forecast 18-19 June

June 18, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read
          

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers along with moderate southeast winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough moves into the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around Cayman area which are moving towards the northwest.

 

THE FORECAST

 Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: High 11:14 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 5:23 a.m. High 10:32 a.m. Low 4:46 p.m. High 11:53 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 7:04 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:49 a.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather through Thursday evening.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
%d bloggers like this: