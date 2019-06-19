Cayman Islands weather forecast 18-19 June

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers along with moderate southeast winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough moves into the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around Cayman area which are moving towards the northwest.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 11:14 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 5:23 a.m. High 10:32 a.m. Low 4:46 p.m. High 11:53 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:04 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:49 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather through Thursday evening.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

