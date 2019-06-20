CYDEC Conference 2019
News Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 19-20 June

June 19, 2019
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis

 

Isolated showers along with moderate southeast winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough moves east of the Cayman area. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.
 
 
 
 

  Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    88°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    88°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gust.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate to rough with wave heights 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    88°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    88°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    89°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

