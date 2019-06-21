News

Cayman Islands weather forecast 21-22 June

June 21, 2019
Angela Sevilla
SYNOPSIS:

Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds and rough seas will prevail across the Cayman area in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Further east, a tropical wave currently over Jamaica is expected to move into the Cayman area tonight. Radar images show isolated showers north of the islands, these showers are moving north

West.

THE FORECAST

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 15 to 20 knots.Seas will be rough with wave heights 4 to 6 feet.  Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

 

TIDES:

Today: Low 6:15 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 1:18 a.m. Low 7:56 a.m. High 1:17 p.m. Low 7:16 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 7:05 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:49 a.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: through Sunday evening is for similar weather.

