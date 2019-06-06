Cayman Now

Cayman Now: 2019 Soca Monarch

June 6, 2019
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Vashti Bodden, the winner of the 2019 Soca Monarch. 

About the author

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

