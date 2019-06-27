Cayman Now

Cayman Now: Update on the National Cultural and Heritage Policy and Strategic Plan for the Cayman Islands

June 27, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Nancy Bernard, the Deputy Chief Officer for the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing to talk about the National Cultural and Heritage Policy and Strategic Plan for the Cayman Islands. 

 

 

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

