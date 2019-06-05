Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Public Health Surveillance Officer, Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe to talk about updates on Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya and Measles.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: Updates on Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya and Measles
June 5, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Global Wellness Day
May 30, 2019
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Protection Starts Here
May 29, 2019
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: 11th Open Arms Gala
May 24, 2019
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.