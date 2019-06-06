Cayman’s Financial Reporting Authority (FRA) sees a 30% increase in the number of Suspicious Activity Reports during 2018. The FRA’s annual report was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday (5 June). The report breaks down Cayman’s efforts to exchange information with foreign law enforcement. Cayman 27’s Andrel Harris takes a look at the data, to view the figures click on the story.
-
Share This!
Cayman sees increase in suspicious activity reports
June 5, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Business • Environment • News • Politics
Premier on Port project: Legal advice says we can continue
June 5, 2019
Culture • News • Politics
Government chooses cash over land for new Sunrise Centre
June 5, 2019
Culture • Environment • News
Cayman national flower in bloom
June 5, 2019
About the author
Andrel Harris
After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.
"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.